Uproar as Maasai man flaunts his wife! Huyu Msichana Amepita Miaka Kumi Kweli? (VIDEO)





Tuesday, September 8, 2026 - Social media has erupted after a Maasai man recorded a video flaunting his wife, who is believed to be a very young girl.

In the video, the man is seen seated on a motorbike with the girl and shamelessly allowing his male friends to touch her as they recorded a selfie video.

The girl appears shy and uncomfortable as the men goof around with her.

The video has since sparked an uproar on social media, with many calling out the men for taking advantage of the girl’s innocence.

The video has also highlighted concerns over cases of early child marriage among the Maasai community.

Watch the video here: Link>>>

The Kenyan DAILY POST.



