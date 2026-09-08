Former 1,500m World Champion ASBEL KIPROP drugged and robbed by a mchele LADY after taking her to a guest house -They had met at a club in Eldoret! Tamaa Ni Mbaya





Tuesday, September 8, 2026 - Police have launched investigations after three-time 1,500m world champion Asbel Kiprop was drugged and robbed by a woman in Eldoret over the weekend.

Kiprop, who is now a senior police officer, recorded a statement with investigators detailing what happened after he visited a club in Eldoret town to watch football matches.

According to Kiprop, he approached a woman who was sitting alone, taking soft drinks, and invited her to join him.

He said he did not suspect anything unusual about the woman, whom he described as beautiful and said was wearing a yellow sweatshirt and green trousers.

The two reportedly had drinks before leaving the club and buying some snacks.

They then proceeded to a nearby guest house at around 4:12am on Saturday.

Kiprop said he later regained consciousness at around 3pm the following day and found himself alone in the guest room.

He sought medical attention at Elgon View Hospital, where he was treated and discharged.

According to Kiprop, the woman took KSh8,000 in cash and another KSh35,000 from his M-Pesa account, bringing the total amount he reportedly lost to KSh43,000.

Area Police Commander Stephanie Kamoren praised Kiprop for coming forward and reporting the incident, saying it was not easy for a person of his calibre to publicly reveal such an embarrassing experience.

She said Kiprop’s decision to speak out could serve as a warning to young people to remain cautious when socialising.

Kiprop also addressed the incident on social media, describing it as one of the worst experiences he has ever encountered.

“Beauty of our night clubs are unmatched. I have travelled around the globe, Eldoret is a vibe, as I may say, in about two decades of my experience.

"But last Friday I experienced what I only hear, as per se, sleeping spike drug.

"Worse experience to never experience.

"Yes, I slept until 3pm the following day. This is a charm that needs to be gotten rid of. Dangerous!” he wrote.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.