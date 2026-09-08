“Siogopi Polisi” - Alarm raised as man records himself preying on schoolgirls - He should be arrested (VIDEO)







Tuesday, September 8, 2026 - Social media users have called for the arrest of a middle-aged man who recorded himself preying on schoolgirls.

The man went to the school and recorded a video, shamelessly saying that he would go home with several girls, adding that he does not fear the police.

“Sitaki kujua. Mambo ya polisi baadaye,” he is heard saying in the video.

Netizens have condemned the man’s actions and urged authorities to intervene and arrest him.

Watch the video.



