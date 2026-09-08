“Siogopi Polisi” - Alarm raised as man records himself preying on schoolgirls - He should be arrested (VIDEO)

Tuesday, September 8, 2026 - Social media users have called for the arrest of a middle-aged man who recorded himself preying on schoolgirls.
The
man went to the school and recorded a video, shamelessly saying that he would
go home with several girls, adding that he does not fear the police.
“Sitaki
kujua. Mambo ya polisi baadaye,” he is heard saying in the video.
Netizens have condemned the man’s actions and urged authorities to intervene
and arrest him.
Watch the video.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
0 Comments