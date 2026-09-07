Tetu MP Aspirant MUCHOGO KARIUKI nearly killed by his wife - Shares a photo of her cheating and says she belongs to the streets







Tuesday, September 8, 2026 - Tetu MP Aspirant Muchogo Kariuki has claimed that he narrowly escaped serious harm during a domestic confrontation with his wife.

In a post shared on X, Kariuki alleged that a knife was used against him during the incident and claimed that a hammer helped him defend himself.

“A knife would be in my body if this hammer wasn’t there, the weapon I wielded against a stupid woman who thought she could end me,” Kariuki wrote.

According to the youthful politician, the confrontation escalated inside his house before his wife eventually left the premises wearing a nightdress.

“After she put the knife down, she knew exactly what made her leave my house in a nightdress,” he stated.

Kariuki also shared a photo of his wife hugging another man believed to be her mpango wa kando and said she belongs to the streets.

The Tetu MP aspirant said he now hopes the two never cross paths again, warning of potentially serious consequences if their differences escalate further.

“One of us could end up in Kamiti, the other six feet under,” he wrote.

Check out his posts on X.





















The Kenyan DAILY POST.



