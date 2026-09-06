MP JALANG’O almost shot his side chick CLAUDIA NAISABWA after she caught him with another lady - Details emerge





Sunday, September 6, 2026 - Lang’ata Member of Parliament Felix Odiwour, better known as Jalang’o, was reportedly involved in a romantic affair with renowned events host and content creator Claudia Naisabwa, with claims emerging that the relationship once turned dramatic.

According to a source who reached out to blogger Edgar Obare through his Ongea platform, Claudia caught Jalang’o with another woman, triggering a heated confrontation.

The source claimed that Claudia caused a scene, leading to a violent altercation that almost turned fatal after Jalang’o reportedly pulled out a gun.

The source further alleged that Claudia is very dramatic and claimed that, at the time she was involved in an affair with Jalang’o, she was also in a committed relationship.

Check out the post and photos of Claudia.

























The Kenyan DAILY POST.