MP JALANG’O almost shot his side chick CLAUDIA NAISABWA after she caught him with another lady - Details emerge

Sunday, September 6, 2026 - Lang’ata Member of Parliament Felix Odiwour, better known as Jalang’o, was reportedly involved in a romantic affair with renowned events host and content creator Claudia Naisabwa, with claims emerging that the relationship once turned dramatic.
According to a source who reached out to blogger Edgar Obare
through his Ongea platform, Claudia caught Jalang’o with another woman,
triggering a heated confrontation.
The source claimed that Claudia caused a scene, leading to a
violent altercation that almost turned fatal after Jalang’o reportedly pulled
out a gun.
The source further alleged that Claudia is very dramatic and
claimed that, at the time she was involved in an affair with Jalang’o, she was
also in a committed relationship.
Check out the post and photos of Claudia.
The
Kenyan DAILY POST.
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