Kikuyu businessman dies under unclear circumstances - His wife treated as key suspect as it emerges that she had made an attempt on his life over an SMS from a side chick (PHOTOs)

Monday, September 7, 2026 - Detectives have launched investigations into the death of John Kamau, a Kikuyu businessman who reportedly died under unclear circumstances.
According
to reports circulating online, Kamau’s wife is being treated as a key person of
interest as detectives piece together the events surrounding his death.
It
has also emerged that Kamau’s wife had previously made an attempt on his life
after she went through his phone and discovered an SMS from a woman believed to
be his side chick.
Kamau
was reportedly asleep next to his wife when he suddenly woke up and realised
that she was holding a knife.
The
incident is said to have left Kamau fearing for his life, although he remained
in the marriage despite what had happened.
As
investigations into his death continue, questions are now being raised over the
couple’s troubled past and whether the earlier incident could have any
connection to the circumstances surrounding his death.
The wife is reportedly from a wealthy family, sparking concerns that her family’s influence could interfere with the pursuit of justice.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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