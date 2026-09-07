Kikuyu businessman dies under unclear circumstances - His wife treated as key suspect as it emerges that she had made an attempt on his life over an SMS from a side chick (PHOTOs)





Monday, September 7, 2026 - Detectives have launched investigations into the death of John Kamau, a Kikuyu businessman who reportedly died under unclear circumstances.

According to reports circulating online, Kamau’s wife is being treated as a key person of interest as detectives piece together the events surrounding his death.

It has also emerged that Kamau’s wife had previously made an attempt on his life after she went through his phone and discovered an SMS from a woman believed to be his side chick.

Kamau was reportedly asleep next to his wife when he suddenly woke up and realised that she was holding a knife.

The incident is said to have left Kamau fearing for his life, although he remained in the marriage despite what had happened.

As investigations into his death continue, questions are now being raised over the couple’s troubled past and whether the earlier incident could have any connection to the circumstances surrounding his death.

The wife is reportedly from a wealthy family, sparking concerns that her family’s influence could interfere with the pursuit of justice.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.