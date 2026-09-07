See how this Gen-Z man had fun with a well-endowed MUMAMA at a house party - Wamama Watamaliza Vijana (VIDEO)





Monday, September 08, 2026 - A Gen-Z man is trending after being captured on camera having fun with a mumama during a house party.

The skinny man wasted no time as he got down to 'business' with the woman, leaving other guests stunned.

The chemistry between the older woman and the young man has left netizens talking, with some wondering what happened later.

“Bluetooth must have connected successfully,” a social media user wrote.

Watch the video below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.