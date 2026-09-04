Umefanya Bibi Ajiue - Kasarani man calls out SIDE CHICK for causing wife’s death after sending her private photos! Shame on you VEE MWANGANGI (PHOTOs)





Saturday, September 5, 2026 - A man from Kasarani has taken to social media to accuse his estranged side chick, identified as Vee Mwangangi, of contributing to his wife’s death after tormenting her.

The man claimed that Vee sent private photos they had taken together to his wife, exposing their extramarital affair and causing her significant distress.

“Haka kamchawi joh kamefanya my wife ajiuwe, how can a side chick send our private photos to my wife like seriously,” the man wrote.

He further alleged that the lady had infected him with “homa kubwa” and conned him of an undisclosed amount of money.

The man also claimed that the side chick has since moved on with another man after destroying his family.

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The Kenyan DAILY POST.