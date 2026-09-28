UDA Slay Queen KAREN NYAMU almost cried like a baby after being booed off stage at KICC - Look at her body language! Wakenya Hawana Huruma Ata Kidogo (VIDEOS)


Monday, September 28, 2026 - Controversial UDA-nominated Senator Karen Nyamu faced a hostile crowd during an endometriosis awareness event organized by content creator Natalie Githinji, forcing her to leave the stage.

Nyamu was on stage to address legislative efforts around endometriosis framework policies when sections of the crowd turned on her and began chanting “WANTAM!”

In the videos circulating online, Nyamu is seen leaving the stage as the crowd continues to react, with her body language attracting attention.

She appeared visibly angry before leaving the venue moments later.

Watch the videos. 

The Kenyan DAILY POST. 

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