Scandal rocks CALEB AMISI’s PM party as he is linked to a romantic affair with one of his staff members, SOPHIE MUGURE - Books AirBnbs with her (PHOTOs)





Saturday, September 26, 2026 - Scandal has rocked Caleb Amisi’s newly launched People’s Renaissance Movement party after claims emerged linking him to a romantic relationship with one of his staff members, identified as Sophie Mugure, a digital political communicator.

According to a source, Amisi has a habit of booking Airbnbs with Sophie whenever they travel around the country to popularise the party.

The source further claims that Amisi, who is swimming in money amid reports that he is a state project, has promised to sponsor Mugure to vie for the Thika MCA seat and is also planning to marry her as a second wife.

The source also alleges that Sophie enjoys special privileges from her boss because of their romantic relationship.

See her photos below.





























The Kenyan DAILY POST.