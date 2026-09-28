Trending!! Kenyan LADY wows netizens after sharing her father’s incredible transformation one year after quitting alcohol (chang’aa) – See PHOTOs

Monday, September 28, 2026 - A Kenyan lady has shared her father’s incredible transformation one year after he quit drinking chang’aa, inspiring social media users with his remarkable journey.
Sharing before-and-after photos, she proudly celebrated the
progress her father has made since giving up alcohol.
“1 year after my dad stopped drinking alcohol (chang’aa),” she wrote.
“Am proud of him. It’s possible to quit alcohol.”
The photos show a noticeable difference in his appearance
and dressing, with the proud daughter highlighting how positive lifestyle
changes can make a big difference.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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