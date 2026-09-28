Drama Queen! Watch RUTO’s flower girl KAREN NYAMU doing the Siaka Siaka challenge after being booed off stage at KICC! Nyash too big (VIDEO)





Monday, September 28, 2026 - Nominated Senator Karen Nyamu was captured on camera laughing and dancing to the trendy Siaka Siaka challenge moments after being booed off stage at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC).

The vocal senator had attended an endometriosis awareness event organised by content creator Natalie Githinji at the KICC Comesa Grounds when some attendees began chanting “WANTAM.”

After being heckled, Nyamu requested the DJ to play Mejja’s Siaka Siaka song, a move that was seen by some as a mockery of the crowd.

She then left the stage looking visibly angry.

Watch the video.