RUTO attends WNBA game in New York to support Kenyan star MADINA OKOT (PHOTOs)





Thursday, September 24, 2026 - President William Ruto on Wednesday, September 23, attended the WNBA clash between New York

Liberty and Atlanta Dream in Brooklyn to support Kenyan‑born basketball star Madina Okot.

Ruto was accompanied by First Lady Rachel Ruto and senior government officials, watching the game from the sidelines.

Videos shared online later showed the president and Mama Rachel sharing a light moment with Okot, hugging and laughing together.

Explaining his presence, Ruto wrote: “Attended the WNBA match between New York Liberty and Atlanta Dream in Brooklyn to support Kenyan‑born star Madina Okot.”

The Atlanta Dream acknowledged his attendance, celebrating Okot’s Kenyan roots.

“From Kenya to the world. Kenya’s fifth and current president, William Ruto, stopped by our final regular season game to show support for our favorite Kenyan, Madina Okot,” the team said.

Madina’s Atlanta defeated New York 83‑65, clinching the No. 4 seed and home‑court advantage in the first round of the WNBA playoffs.

Madina Okot, drafted 13th overall in the 2026 WNBA Draft, made history as the first Kenyan‑born player to join the WNBA, marking a proud moment for the country’s sporting community.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.