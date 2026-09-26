CEBBIE KOKS is struggling with fertility issues and MP SAMEUL ATANDI flew her to India for specialized medication - Mater Hospital staff leaks private documents





Saturday, September 26, 2026 - Akothee’s younger sister and controversial social media personality Cebbie Koks is reportedly facing fertility challenges.

A nosy staff member at Mater Hospital leaked private documents and revealed that Cebbie had visited the hospital several times for treatment.

The source further claims that she has suffered several miscarriages and has been diagnosed with multiple uterine fibroids.

The leaked hospital documents come amid reports that Alego Usonga Member of Parliament Samuel Atandi, who is reported to have married Cebbie as a second wife, flew her to India for specialized medical attention as they seek to have a child.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.