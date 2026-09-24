Two women arrested for posing as EACC officials and demanding money from a suspect to terminate a case under investigation - Busted receiving Ksh 30,000 down payment (PHOTOs & VIDEO)





Thursday, September 24, 2026 - The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has arrested two women accused of posing as EACC officials and demanding money from a person whose matter is under investigation.

The suspects, Hellen Hashiali Masinde and Violet Ndakwa, both residents of Kakamega County, claimed to have ‘networks’ within the Commission through which they could influence the termination of the investigation.

According to the EACC, the two demanded Ksh 100,000 and were arrested yesterday after receiving a Ksh 30,000 down payment.

The suspects are believed to be part of a group of fraudsters operating in the Western Region who either impersonate EACC officers or falsely claim to have the ability to influence matters under investigation by the Commission.

The two were processed at the EACC Western Regional Office before being booked at Bungoma Central Police Station, pending completion of investigations.

The EACC has cautioned members of the public against imposters and individuals claiming they can influence investigations in exchange for money.

Members of the public have also been urged to promptly report such approaches to the Commission.





𝗘𝗔𝗖𝗖 𝗔𝗥𝗥𝗘𝗦𝗧𝗦 𝗜𝗠𝗣𝗢𝗦𝗧𝗘𝗥𝗦 𝗙𝗢𝗥 𝗘𝗫𝗧𝗢𝗥𝗧𝗜𝗡𝗚 𝗠𝗢𝗡𝗘𝗬 𝗙𝗥𝗢𝗠 𝗣𝗘𝗥𝗦𝗢𝗡 𝗨𝗡𝗗𝗘𝗥 𝗜𝗡𝗩𝗘𝗦𝗧𝗜𝗚𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗢𝗡



The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has arrested two suspects for allegedly demanding and receiving money from a person whose… pic.twitter.com/y5L5bh0ALP — EACC (@EACCKenya) September 24, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.