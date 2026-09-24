Two women arrested for posing as EACC officials and demanding money from a suspect to terminate a case under investigation - Busted receiving Ksh 30,000 down payment (PHOTOs & VIDEO)

Thursday, September 24, 2026 - The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has arrested two women accused of posing as EACC officials and demanding money from a person whose matter is under investigation.
The
suspects, Hellen Hashiali Masinde and Violet Ndakwa, both residents of Kakamega
County, claimed to have ‘networks’ within the Commission through which they
could influence the termination of the investigation.
According
to the EACC, the two demanded Ksh 100,000 and were arrested yesterday after
receiving a Ksh 30,000 down payment.
The
suspects are believed to be part of a group of fraudsters operating in the
Western Region who either impersonate EACC officers or falsely claim to have
the ability to influence matters under investigation by the Commission.
The two
were processed at the EACC Western Regional Office before being booked at
Bungoma Central Police Station, pending completion of investigations.
The EACC
has cautioned members of the public against imposters and individuals claiming
they can influence investigations in exchange for money.
Members of the public have also been urged to promptly report such approaches to the Commission.
𝗘𝗔𝗖𝗖 𝗔𝗥𝗥𝗘𝗦𝗧𝗦 𝗜𝗠𝗣𝗢𝗦𝗧𝗘𝗥𝗦 𝗙𝗢𝗥 𝗘𝗫𝗧𝗢𝗥𝗧𝗜𝗡𝗚 𝗠𝗢𝗡𝗘𝗬 𝗙𝗥𝗢𝗠 𝗣𝗘𝗥𝗦𝗢𝗡 𝗨𝗡𝗗𝗘𝗥 𝗜𝗡𝗩𝗘𝗦𝗧𝗜𝗚𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗢𝗡— EACC (@EACCKenya) September 24, 2026
The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has arrested two suspects for allegedly demanding and receiving money from a person whose… pic.twitter.com/y5L5bh0ALP
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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