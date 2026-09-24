A young lady drugged and robbed of her phone by a stranger in Githurai 45 - Hao Wakora Wanatumia Madawa (VIDEO)

Thursday, September 24, 2026 - A young lady was left disoriented after she was drugged and robbed by a stranger near the busy Githurai 45 market.
A
video shared online shows the victim looking visibly confused after handing
over her high-end Samsung phone to the suspect.
When
questioned by passersby, the victim said the last thing she remembered was the
stranger approaching her.
She
is believed to have been drugged before her phone was stolen.
She
regained her senses after a few minutes, only to discover that her phone was
missing.
One
of the locals was heard saying that similar cases have become rampant in the
area.
Watch the video.
Kuna baby girl ametokwa simu hapo Githurai. Ogopa sharp boys. Hii si poa. I just hope atarecover simu yake. Heri kuibiwa pesa lakini si simu. pic.twitter.com/B07lQ4SWix— Samwel Wekesa (@bungomaduke) September 23, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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