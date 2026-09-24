A young University graduate takes his own life, just a month after securing an internship at a Governent hospital - Rest in Peace IAN KANGOGO (PHOTOs)





Thursday, September 24, 2026 - Ian Kangogo, a young University graduate, is reported to have taken his own life, just a month after securing a paid internship at a Government hospital.

The deceased graduated from the University after spending four years studying for a Bachelor’s degree in Nursing.

He later secured an internship, hoping to kick-start his career and gain experience in his profession.

However, tragedy struck after he reportedly took his own life, leaving his friends and family devastated.

According to reports, Ian had not shown any obvious signs of emotional distress prior to his death, leaving those who knew him shocked by the tragedy.

May his soul rest in peace.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.