A young University graduate takes his own life, just a month after securing an internship at a Governent hospital - Rest in Peace IAN KANGOGO (PHOTOs)

Thursday, September 24, 2026 - Ian Kangogo, a young University graduate, is reported to have taken his own life, just a month after securing a paid internship at a Government hospital.
The
deceased graduated from the University after spending four years studying for a
Bachelor’s degree in Nursing.
He later
secured an internship, hoping to kick-start his career and gain experience in
his profession.
However,
tragedy struck after he reportedly took his own life, leaving his friends and
family devastated.
According
to reports, Ian had not shown any obvious signs of emotional distress prior to
his death, leaving those who knew him shocked by the tragedy.
May his soul rest in peace.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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