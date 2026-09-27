Two LUO MEN involved in phone hacking syndicate arrested in Kisumu during an intelligence-led operation (PHOTOs)





Sunday, September 27, 2026 - Two suspects believed to be part of a mobile phone hacking racket have been arrested in Kisumu following an intelligence-led operation that also resulted in the recovery of mobile phones and equipment suspected of being used to tamper with stolen devices.

The suspects, John Odhiambo Oluoch and Samwel George Ouma, were arrested at a shop within Tivoli Centre in Kisumu City CBD during an operation conducted by detectives from Kisumu Central in collaboration with fraud investigators from Mogo Auto Ltd.

Acting on intelligence, the detectives raided the premises and recovered mobile phones, laptops, phone accessories, covers, phones with their motherboards removed, and other equipment suspected to have been used to dismantle the devices and extract their motherboards.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the suspects are involved in hacking stolen mobile phones and replacing their motherboards.

The recovered items have been secured and will undergo forensic analysis to establish their ownership, trace their origins, and determine the circumstances under which they came into the suspects’ possession.

The two suspects remain in police custody undergoing processing pending arraignment as detectives continue investigations into the suspected racket.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.