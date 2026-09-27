President RUTO blasts UHURU KENYATTA over claims RAILA ODINGA won 2022 presidential election - 'You are intoxicated'





Sunday, September 27, 2026 - President William Ruto has indirectly responded to former president Uhuru Kenyatta following his claims that late former ODM leader Raila Odinga won the 2022 presidential election but was allegedly denied victory through rigging.

Speaking on Sunday, September 27, during a church service at the Pentecostal Church in Mwatate, Taita Taveta County, Ruto cautioned leaders against making statements that could reopen old political wounds long after electoral disputes had been settled.

“Leaders, please, let us be responsible. You go there, perhaps muddled by alcohol, and start saying things that cause trouble.

"You cannot be a leader and then attend a meeting while drunk.

"The election was held 4 years ago, and because you are intoxicated, you say things that don’t make sense,” Ruto said.

Ruto urged leaders to remember their influence on society and serve as role models through disciplined conduct.

“Let us be disciplined and temperate. Many people are watching us and depend on our example.

“We should help mentor other leaders and citizens by acting responsibly ourselves,” the president said.

His remarks came days after Uhuru, while addressing supporters at the Jubilee Party headquarters in Nairobi on September 22, claimed that Raila emerged victorious in the 2022 presidential contest but was allegedly rigged out.

The former president claimed he knew what happened during the election and defended himself against critics who have accused him of not doing enough to support Raila's presidential bid.

Ruto was declared the winner after securing 7.1 million votes against Raila's 6.9 million.

The outcome marked Raila's fifth unsuccessful presidential bid.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.