The moment a fight broke out at All Saints church - Priest exchanges blows with a politician (VIDEOs)

Monday, September 28, 2026 - Chaos erupted during a Sunday service at one of the All Saints churches in Uganda after a clergyman exchanged blows with a local politician.
The
incident involved Rev. Canon Richard Ongom and local politician Innocent Oyoo.
According
to footage circulating online, Oyoo walked towards the altar, intending to
address the congregation.
Rev.
Ongom moved to block him, telling him: “I am the authority here, and I am not
going to allow you to speak. Can you go out? You are not going to talk.”
Oyoo
then grabbed the clergyman, prompting worshippers to intervene.
The
confrontation ended after a brief struggle, reportedly leaving Oyoo with bite
marks on his upper arm.
Rev.
Ongom defended his decision to deny Oyoo access to the altar, saying the day
had been set aside for a Uganda Christian University dedication and that church
protocol requires at least two days’ advance notice for any outside address.
Watch the trending videos.
This church has no men?— The Oligarch (@NytoP2PMwangi) September 27, 2026
A man interrupted a church service and forced the pastor to confront him. It quickly turned ugly and physical.
Only the women rushed to rescue their clergyman… pic.twitter.com/xYywopNfki
UGANDA ZAABU!— Red Pepper Uganda (@RedPepperUG) September 27, 2026
At Abim Church of Uganda, an LC II chairperson allegedly asked the man of God for an opportunity to share a security communication from UPDF officials.
The Reverend allegedly refused—and allegedly slapped the chairperson.
The chairperson reportedly responded with a… pic.twitter.com/p0liAVAm8B
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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