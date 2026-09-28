The moment a fight broke out at All Saints church - Priest exchanges blows with a politician (VIDEOs)





Monday, September 28, 2026 - Chaos erupted during a Sunday service at one of the All Saints churches in Uganda after a clergyman exchanged blows with a local politician.

The incident involved Rev. Canon Richard Ongom and local politician Innocent Oyoo.

According to footage circulating online, Oyoo walked towards the altar, intending to address the congregation.

Rev. Ongom moved to block him, telling him: “I am the authority here, and I am not going to allow you to speak. Can you go out? You are not going to talk.”

Oyoo then grabbed the clergyman, prompting worshippers to intervene.

The confrontation ended after a brief struggle, reportedly leaving Oyoo with bite marks on his upper arm.

Rev. Ongom defended his decision to deny Oyoo access to the altar, saying the day had been set aside for a Uganda Christian University dedication and that church protocol requires at least two days’ advance notice for any outside address.

Watch the trending videos.

This church has no men?

A man interrupted a church service and forced the pastor to confront him. It quickly turned ugly and physical.

Only the women rushed to rescue their clergyman… pic.twitter.com/xYywopNfki — The Oligarch (@NytoP2PMwangi) September 27, 2026

UGANDA ZAABU!



At Abim Church of Uganda, an LC II chairperson allegedly asked the man of God for an opportunity to share a security communication from UPDF officials.

The Reverend allegedly refused—and allegedly slapped the chairperson.

The chairperson reportedly responded with a… pic.twitter.com/p0liAVAm8B — Red Pepper Uganda (@RedPepperUG) September 27, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.