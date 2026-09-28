Toxic Marriage! Calls for arrest as BABA WANJA is captured in a viral video viciously attacking his wife as friends try to intervene! Hii Ni Kichapo Cha Mbwa (WATCH)





Monday, September 28, 2026 - A man identified only as Baba Wanja has been captured in a viral video subjecting his wife to physical abuse following a domestic dispute.

In the video shared widely on social media, the man is seen pinning his wife to the floor before unleashing kicks and blows on her.

Some women, believed to be her friends, try to intervene in vain as the man continues attacking his wife while issuing death threats.

While it remains unclear what led to the altercation, the video has sparked outrage, with many condemning the violence and calling for the man’s arrest.

Watch the trending video.

Toxic Marriage! Calls for arrest as BABA WANJA is captured in a viral video viciously attacking his wife. pic.twitter.com/CyoFbuV5pI — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) September 28, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.