The law finally catches up with notorious city fraudster MADOLLAR MAPESA - Arrested and locked up at Industrial remand prison

Friday, September 25, 2026 - Serial city fraudster Madollar Mapesa has reportedly been arrested and locked up at Industrial Remand Prison.
According to a source, Madollar’s arrest stems from a fraud
case.
Another victim of Madollar’s con games revealed that he is
facing another fraud case in court, slated for October 5.
Madollar has been masquerading as a businessman on social
media, claiming that he offers loans and also lures victims with promises of
multiplying their money.
He has also been linked to a fake money-printing syndicate.
Madollar has since deactivated his social media accounts following his arrest.
More to follow……
The
Kenyan DAILY POST.
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