The law finally catches up with notorious city fraudster MADOLLAR MAPESA - Arrested and locked up at Industrial remand prison







Friday, September 25, 2026 - Serial city fraudster Madollar Mapesa has reportedly been arrested and locked up at Industrial Remand Prison.

According to a source, Madollar’s arrest stems from a fraud case.

Another victim of Madollar’s con games revealed that he is facing another fraud case in court, slated for October 5.

Madollar has been masquerading as a businessman on social media, claiming that he offers loans and also lures victims with promises of multiplying their money.

He has also been linked to a fake money-printing syndicate.

Madollar has since deactivated his social media accounts following his arrest.

More to follow……

The Kenyan DAILY POST.