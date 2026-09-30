SHOCK as Bishop BEN KIENGEI’s ex-side chick DAMA accuses him of murder - Reportedly orchestrated the murder of AIPCA pastor Muthungu and ‘chewed’ his wife after burial







Wednesday, September 30, 2026 - The online war between Bishop Ben Kiengei of JCM Church and his former side chick, Dama, the founder of Dama Mobile Spares, has escalated after Dama made shocking allegations linking Kiengei to the murder of an AIPCA church pastor.

Dama claims that Kiengei orchestrated the murder of Pastor Samuel Kimani, popularly known as Pastor Muthungu, who served at AIPCA Githurai Church before his death.

Pastor Muthungu died in a tragic road accident on August 21, 2022, while on his way to Gatundu.

However, his death was shrouded in mystery, with suspicions of foul play emerging.

He was married to vernacular gospel musician Miriam Wamuthungu.

According to Dama, Kiengei planned Muthungu’s death and, after his burial, started meeting his wife for private escapades.

Dama further claims that she has private photos allegedly exchanged between Kiengei and Miriam after her husband’s death.

Check out Dama’s trending post.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.