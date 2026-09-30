EMMA KALEKYE’s husband accused of cheating on her with multiple ladies, including low class ladies from Pipeline, despite her beauty - Wanaume Hutaka Nini? (PHOTOs)

Wednesday, September 30, 2026 - The husband of renowned social media personality, model, and brand influencer Emma Kalekye has been accused of being a notorious womanizer.
Despite
Kalekye’s beauty, he reportedly cheats on her with multiple ladies, including
women considered way below her class.
A lady
reached out to blogger Edgar Obare through the Ongea platform and alleged that
Kalekye’s husband infected her with “Kaswende” during one of their private
escapades.
“Emma next
utaletewa Homa Kubwa,” she warned the popular social media personality.
Check out the expose and photos of Emma Kalekye, whose beauty is irresistible but whose husband is cheating on her.
The
Kenyan DAILY POST.
0 Comments