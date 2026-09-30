Huyu Dame Anataka Kuniua- Night DRAMA at a city apartment as a man screams for help after intense MECHI - This is a celeriac boy (VIDEO)





Wednesday, September 30, 2026 - Tenants at a city apartment were treated to a dramatic incident after a young man screamed for help in the middle of the night following an intense mechi.

In the video, the man is seen shouting, “Huyu dame anataka kuniua” (this lady wants to kill me) while banging on the windows, disturbing the neighbours in the high-rise apartment.

The video has sparked an online buzz, with many making hilarious comments and labelling him a celeriac boy.

It appears he got more than he had bargained for.

Watch the trending video.

Huyu Dame Anataka Kuniua- Night DRAMA at a city apartment as a man screams for help after intense MECHI pic.twitter.com/RRvBC8ATyh — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) September 30, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.