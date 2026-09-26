Rogue KIKUYU businessman arrested for manufacturing counterfeit liquor at his rented house in Kabete (PHOTOs)

Saturday, September 26, 2026 - Police have arrested a man identified as David Muiruri, who is suspected of manufacturing counterfeit alcohol at his residence in the Kiambaa area of Muguga, Kabete Sub-County.

Illegal alcohol, empty bottles, and ingredients believed to be used in the production of illicit liquor were recovered from the man’s house, which is reportedly a rented property.

The arrest comes amid continued efforts by security agencies to crack down on the production and sale of illegal alcohol.

Kiambu County Police Commander Mr. Kennedy, Kiambu County Police Commissioner Mr. George, together with various security officials, have issued a warning and condemned those involved in the production and sale of counterfeit alcohol.

See photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.