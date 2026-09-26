Man behind forgery of court documents arrested - He poses as a court official to con unsuspecting litigants





Saturday, September 26, 2026 - Detectives from DCI Mutuati in Meru County have arrested 51-year-old Henry Kinyua Mbiti, who is believed to be the mastermind behind a scheme involving the forgery of court documents.

Mbiti is accused of orchestrating the creation of numerous counterfeit court documents, which he presented to unsuspecting litigants with pending cases at the Maua Law Courts and the Meru High Court.

Posing as a court official, he misled the litigants into believing that the documents were authentic and had been legitimately issued by the courts.

Following his arrest, detectives launched a thorough search of Mbiti’s rented residence in Mutuati Town, where they uncovered suspected forged court documents alongside various land ownership papers.

Among the items seized were fake orders purportedly issued by the High Court of Kenya at Meru and the Maua Law Courts, as well as Certificates of Land Title, Identity Cards and other suspected fraudulent materials.

The recovered documents have been secured as exhibits and are currently undergoing verification and further examination to establish their authenticity.

Mbiti remains in custody at Kabachi Police Post, where he is awaiting arraignment as investigations continue.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.