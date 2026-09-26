Man behind forgery of court documents arrested - He poses as a court official to con unsuspecting litigants

Saturday, September 26, 2026 - Detectives from DCI Mutuati in Meru County have arrested 51-year-old Henry Kinyua Mbiti, who is believed to be the mastermind behind a scheme involving the forgery of court documents.
Mbiti is accused of orchestrating the creation of numerous counterfeit
court documents, which he presented to unsuspecting litigants with pending
cases at the Maua Law Courts and the Meru High Court.
Posing as a court official, he misled the litigants into
believing that the documents were authentic and had been legitimately issued by
the courts.
Following his arrest, detectives launched a thorough search
of Mbiti’s rented residence in Mutuati Town, where they uncovered suspected
forged court documents alongside various land ownership papers.
Among the items seized were fake orders purportedly issued
by the High Court of Kenya at Meru and the Maua Law Courts, as well as
Certificates of Land Title, Identity Cards and other suspected fraudulent
materials.
The recovered documents have been secured as exhibits and
are currently undergoing verification and further examination to establish
their authenticity.
Mbiti remains in custody at Kabachi Police Post, where he is awaiting arraignment as investigations continue.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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