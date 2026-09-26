A KIKUYU LADY arrested at JKIA while trying to smuggle cocaine worth Ksh 13.53 million to Bangladesh (PHOTOs)





Saturday, September 26, 2026 - A wanted Kenyan woman who has been on the radar of detectives since last year has been arrested at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) while attempting to leave the country for Bangladesh with cocaine worth approximately KSh 13.53 million.

The suspect, identified as Jane Waithera Wateri, was intercepted by detectives from the Kenya Airports Criminal Investigations (KACI) following a stop order issued by detectives from the National Anti-Narcotics Investigations Bureau (NANIB) over trafficking in narcotic drugs.

Wateri was preparing to board a flight to Bangladesh when detectives brought her journey to an abrupt halt.

A search conducted upon her interception led to the recovery of three small bags containing suspected narcotic drugs.

A preliminary field test returned positive for cocaine, with the consignment weighing approximately 3,383 grams and having an estimated street value of KSh13,530,720.

The suspect, who has been on the law-enforcement watch list since last year, is currently being held at JKIA Police Station as detectives from NANIB and the Financial Investigations Unit (FIU) pursue further leads to establish the full extent of the suspected narcotics trafficking network.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.