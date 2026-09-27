Road Rage! Motorist brandishes a knife after a minor accident - Karibu Apeleke Mwenzake Zayuni (VIDEO)

Sunday, September 27, 2026 - A motorist was captured on camera brandishing a knife following a minor accident along a busy Kenyan road.
In
the video, the two men are seen engaging in a heated dispute instead of
resolving the matter amicably.
One
of the men is seen holding a knife and threatening to attack the other as
tensions escalate, with neither party willing to back down.
The
incident happened after the two motorists were involved in a minor accident,
which quickly turned into a heated confrontation.
Instead
of finding a way to settle the matter, the disagreement appeared to get out of
hand, with one motorist reaching for a knife and threatening the other.
Watch the video.
Road Rage! Motorist brandishes a knife after a minor accident pic.twitter.com/fAlgGqY9F2— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) September 27, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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