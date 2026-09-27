Road Rage! Motorist brandishes a knife after a minor accident - Karibu Apeleke Mwenzake Zayuni (VIDEO)





Sunday, September 27, 2026 - A motorist was captured on camera brandishing a knife following a minor accident along a busy Kenyan road.

In the video, the two men are seen engaging in a heated dispute instead of resolving the matter amicably.

One of the men is seen holding a knife and threatening to attack the other as tensions escalate, with neither party willing to back down.

The incident happened after the two motorists were involved in a minor accident, which quickly turned into a heated confrontation.

Instead of finding a way to settle the matter, the disagreement appeared to get out of hand, with one motorist reaching for a knife and threatening the other.

Watch the video.

Road Rage! Motorist brandishes a knife after a minor accident pic.twitter.com/fAlgGqY9F2 — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) September 27, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.