SHAME! Husband and wife captured on CCTV coordinating theft in a boutique - See where she hid a pair of jeans (VIDEO)





Sunday, September 27, 2026 - A couple was captured on CCTV coordinating a theft at a boutique in Mombasa CBD, with the footage shared online in an effort to identify the suspects.

The two walked into the boutique disguised as ordinary customers and were seen pretending to select various clothing items.

The woman then picked up a pair of jeans and cleverly hid them inside her garment, apparently unaware that she was being captured on CCTV.

The couple continued selecting clothes around the shop as if nothing had happened, with the footage showing how they carried out the theft.

Watch the video.



