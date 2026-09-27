GACHAGUA predicts a senior opposition leader will join RUTO before 2027 elections, challenges KALONZO and MATIANG'I (VIDEO)





Sunday, September 27, 2026 - Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has sensationally claimed that one of the principals in the United Opposition coalition will eventually walk away before the 2027 General Election as the alliance works towards fielding a single presidential candidate.

Speaking on Sunday, September 27, during an engagement with Kenyans living in Dallas, Texas, in the United States, Gachagua said political history was likely to repeat itself, with one leader opting out of the coalition's arrangement ahead of the polls.

The Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP) leader said his prediction was informed by his experience and understanding of Kenya's political dynamics.

“I want to prophesy today, not because I am a prophet, but based on experience, foresight and understanding of the Kenyan political scene that history will repeat itself,” Gachagua said.

According to the former deputy president, the opposition will ultimately rally behind one presidential flag bearer, although one of the principals is expected to walk away.

“One single presidential candidate will be announced, one person will go away, and that person will go away on his own,” he stated.

Gachagua, however, ruled himself out as the potential defector, insisting he would remain loyal to the coalition and support whichever candidate is selected to fly the opposition flag.

He also expressed confidence that the coalition's eventual presidential candidate would secure an overwhelming victory in the 2027 election.

“The single presidential candidate will be elected by over 75 per cent of the Kenyan vote. Riggy G will be part of the winning team because he will not be the fellow who will walk away,” he said.

Gachagua went on to challenge other opposition leaders such as Dr. Fred Matiang’I and Kalonzo Musyoka to confirm that they will stick together and rally behind whoever is chosen as flag bearer to face Ruto.

"‘Kalonzo and Matiang’i should come out and publicly tell Kenyans that they are ready to support anyone else if they are not chosen as the flag bearer.

"I have a few doubts about some of you.’ Gachagua said.







