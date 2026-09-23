Nyeri Governor MUTAHI KAHIGA accuses his Deputy’s driver of using his official vehicle to pick up different ladies and entertain them - “I Caught Him at Night”

Wednesday, September 23, 2026 - Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga has accused his Deputy's official driver of using a county government vehicle to run private errands.
Speaking at a function, Kahiga claimed that while he was
moving around Nyeri town at night on official duty, he stumbled upon the driver
picking up different ladies and dropping them home.
“I saw the vehicle and decided to follow him from behind. He
was picking different ladies and dropping them home,” Kahiga said.
When he called his Deputy, Kahiga said he was informed that
he was not aware that the driver had taken the vehicle and was using it to run
private errands.
“When I called my Deputy, he said he was not aware that the
vehicle was being used to carry out activities outside the office,” he added.
Kahiga further accused the driver of misusing county fuel
while using the official vehicle for the private errands.
Watch the video.
1 Comments
Bwana governor, is your work to tail your deputy's driver or sorting the myriads of issues facing your county especially roads and forthcoming El Nino? You have been a let down to the people of Nyeri. Look at what your neighbors in Muranga (Irungu kangata) and Kiambu (WA Matangi) have achieved. Can you flag one solid achievement you have in the last many years?ReplyDelete