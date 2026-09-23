Nyeri Governor MUTAHI KAHIGA accuses his Deputy’s driver of using his official vehicle to pick up different ladies and entertain them - “I Caught Him at Night”





Wednesday, September 23, 2026 - Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga has accused his Deputy's official driver of using a county government vehicle to run private errands.

Speaking at a function, Kahiga claimed that while he was moving around Nyeri town at night on official duty, he stumbled upon the driver picking up different ladies and dropping them home.

“I saw the vehicle and decided to follow him from behind. He was picking different ladies and dropping them home,” Kahiga said.

When he called his Deputy, Kahiga said he was informed that he was not aware that the driver had taken the vehicle and was using it to run private errands.

“When I called my Deputy, he said he was not aware that the vehicle was being used to carry out activities outside the office,” he added.

Kahiga further accused the driver of misusing county fuel while using the official vehicle for the private errands.

Watch the video.



