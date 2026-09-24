PHOTOs of an illegal donkey slaughterhouse uncovered by police in Juja - 30 live donkeys rescued





Thursday, September 24, 2026 - Police and multi-agency officers have raided an illegal donkey slaughterhouse operating from a warehouse in Kalimoni Ward, Juja Sub-County, Kiambu County.

The raid was conducted following reports of donkey carcasses being dumped at various locations within Juja, raising concerns that some of the meat being consumed in the area could have been sourced from donkeys.

A multi-agency team comprising officers from the National Police Service, National Government Administration Officers and Kiambu County Government raided the premises after receiving actionable intelligence.

Inside the compound, measuring approximately 50 by 70 feet, officers discovered 30 live donkeys of different ages being kept inside a two-storey building.

The animals were reportedly in poor condition and appeared to have been deprived of food, raising suspicions that they were being prepared for slaughter.

Police also recovered blood-stained knives and clothing, sacks containing donkey slaughter waste, polythene bags used to dispose of waste and carcasses, as well as waterproof paper bags suspected to have been intended for packaging donkey meat.

A jerrycan containing sulphuric acid was also recovered, with investigators suspecting it may have been used to suppress the smell of meat and slaughter waste.

No suspect was found at the premises.

However, a neighbour told officers that activities at the compound were usually heard at night, approximately once a week.

The 30 donkeys were rescued and moved to a nearby private farm, where they will be fed and kept safely as authorities make further arrangements.

Crime scene investigation officers from Juja processed and documented the scene as investigations continue to identify and apprehend those behind the illegal slaughter and meat trade.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.