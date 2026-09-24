Police recover AK-47 bullets hidden inside pieces of meat after flagging down a long-distance bus for a routine security check along a major highway (PHOTOs)





Thursday, September 24, 2026 - A routine security check along a major highway turned into a major security operation after police intercepted a passenger bus and recovered 48 rounds of AK-47 ammunition cleverly hidden inside pieces of meat in Kanyonyoo, Kitui County.

According to the DCI, a Multi-Agency security team intercepted Zafanana Coach, a public service vehicle operated by Northern Cruz Sacco, as it travelled from Dadaab to Nairobi along the Thika-Garissa Highway.

During the search, officers focused on the overhead luggage rack serving seats 23, 24 and 25, where they spotted a blue woven carrier bag.

Inside the bag was what appeared to be an ordinary consignment of meat.

However, officers made a shocking discovery after finding a black nylon package meticulously tucked inside the pieces of meat.

The package contained 48 live rounds of 7.62×39mm ammunition, which is compatible with AK-47 assault rifles.

The driver, Samuel Ngui Munyithya, and turnboy Justus Muatha Kiola were arrested after they failed to account for the suspicious consignment or identify its owner.

The two were escorted to Kanyonyoo Police Station, where they remain in custody as detectives work to establish the source and intended destination of the ammunition.

The bus has also been detained, while the ammunition has been secured as an exhibit as investigations continue.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.