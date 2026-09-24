ODM leader OBURU OGINGA blasts UHURU over his claims that RAILA ODINGA won 2022 presidential election — “Why did you hand over power to RUTO?”

Thursday, September 24, 2026 - ODM leader Oburu Oginga has hit out at former President Uhuru Kenyatta following his remarks that the late former Prime Minister Raila Odinga won the 2022 presidential election.
In a statement on Thursday, September 24, Oburu said Uhuru’s
comments confirmed what ODM had believed at the time, though the party
eventually accepted the outcome after exhausting constitutional avenues.
“For ODM, this confirms what we believed and
maintained at the time.
“However, after exhausting the constitutional
avenues available to us, we chose to let the matter rest and move the country
forward,” the statement read.
Oburu questioned why Uhuru and his administration
facilitated the transfer of power to President William Ruto, despite now
claiming Raila had won.
“We did so even as President Kenyatta and those
around him looked the other way and handed the instruments of power over to
William Ruto, whom the former President now says had lost the election,” he
added.
He noted ODM made significant sacrifices during its
relationship with Uhuru, particularly after the 2018 Handshake, including
lowering political ambitions and conceding key positions such as the Nairobi
governorship.
“We made those compromises in good faith. Now
that President Kenyatta has chosen to exhume the deeply painful question of the
2022 election, he owes Kenyans some answers,” Oburu stated.
Oburu posed three questions: why Uhuru revealed the claims
four years later, why his government swore in Ruto if Raila had won, and what
Kenyans should do with the information now.
“These are not academic questions. Elections
concern the sovereign will of the people and the legitimacy of government,” he
said.
He concluded: “The 2022 election and the sacrifices of
our departed Party Leader must not be reduced to material for contemporary vote‑winning
propaganda.
“Having reopened this matter, President Kenyatta
should tell the country the whole story.”
The
Kenyan DAILY POST.
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