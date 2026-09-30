PHOTO! A Tanzanian couple arrested for drugging and robbing passengers in long-distance buses - A victim lost an iPhone 17 Pro Max and a laptop to the suspects while travelling to Mombasa





Wednesday, September 30, 2026 - A Tanzanian couple suspected of running a ruthless stupefying racket that preyed on unsuspecting bus passengers, drugging them and vanishing with their valuables, has been arrested in Mombasa.

The latest case came to light on September 18, 2026, when a passenger boarded a Dreamline bus from Nairobi to Mombasa.

Somewhere along the journey, the passenger seated next to him allegedly stupefied him, sending him into unconsciousness.

When he finally regained consciousness, he was lying in a hospital bed at Tudor Sub-County Hospital, but his bag and other personal belongings had vanished.

Detectives from Makupa Police Station immediately launched investigations, following a trail of forensic leads that eventually led them to Magongo.

There, detectives arrested Pius Paskale Frugenze, 52, and his wife, Redempta Revelian Kuleta, 47, both Tanzanian nationals.

A subsequent search of their house yielded the complainant’s HP laptop and iPhone 17 Pro Max, providing a crucial breakthrough in the investigation.

Detectives also recovered assorted mobile phones, 20 phone chargers, 10 wristwatches, 20 wallets and assorted clothing, all suspected to be stolen, alongside substances suspected to be stupefying drugs.

The two suspects are in custody undergoing processing pending arraignment, while the recovered items have been detained as exhibits.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.