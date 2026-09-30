Man celebrates after Lukamanda OCS WYCLIFFE KWENDO was arrested for preying on a 16-year-old girl - Reveals he stole his car while serving as Ahero Police Station OCS and never recovered it! This man is a crook





Wednesday, September 30, 2026 - A social media user has reacted to the arrest of Lukamanda OCS Wycliffe Kwendo, who is currently cooling his heels in a cell after he was accused of preying on a 16-year-old girl and threatening her parents with a firearm.

According to police records under OB No. 14/27/09/2026, the incident began when the OCS allegedly lured the girl’s parents away from their home in Kambi Moto, Kipkaren River, claiming that a security raid was imminent and advising them to evacuate to a safer place.

For the girl’s father and mother, what began as an act of goodwill reportedly turned into a terrifying ordeal that left their daughter traumatised and the parents demanding justice.

The mother became suspicious and reportedly persuaded her husband to return home with her.

When they arrived at their house, they allegedly found the door locked from inside.

Their daughter eventually opened it, and the parents found the senior police officer with the teenager.

They claimed his shorts were unbuttoned and he was holding his shoes.

The mother reportedly spotted two “Si-Dihs”, one used and another unopened, on a table and took them, believing they could be important evidence.

A confrontation followed, with the officer allegedly pleading for an out-of-court settlement.

The situation then took an even more frightening turn when the officer brandished his firearm and threatened to shoot the mother unless she surrendered the items.

The couple said they handed them over.

The officer took their mobile phones, left KSh20, 000 with them and fled.

It is now emerging that the senior police officer is a serial criminal.

According to a social media user, Kwendo was linked to car theft in 2019 while serving as OCS at Ahero Police Station.

“He was once an OCS at Ahero police station. 10 cars were stolen from homesteads, including mine. All fingers pointed at him, but no one listened to us.

"That was way back in 2019. I never recovered my car.

"Deep down inside me, I knew his deeds would one day catch up with him,” he tweeted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.