Energy CS OPIYO WANDAYI appoints new heads for KETRACO, GDC and EPRA





Wednesday, September 30, 2026 - Energy and Petroleum Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi has announced the appointment of new chief executives to lead the Kenya Electricity Transmission Company Limited (KETRACO), the Geothermal Development Company Limited (GDC), and the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA).

In a statement issued on Wednesday, September 30, Wandayi named Tom Odhiambo Imbo as the new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of KETRACO.

Stephen Kipsang Busieney was appointed Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of GDC, while Edward Mwirigi Kinyua was named the new Director General of EPRA.

According to the Cabinet Secretary, the appointments were approved in line with the legal provisions governing State corporations and institutions within the energy sector.

Wandayi stated that the appointments were made pursuant to the State Corporations Act, the Companies Act, and the Energy Act, which provide the framework for the recruitment and appointment of senior officials in the sector.

He noted that the three appointments followed competitive recruitment processes undertaken by the respective boards of directors of KETRACO, GDC, and EPRA.

"The appointments, which take effect immediately, are a culmination of rigorous recruitment processes undertaken in accordance with the applicable laws and relevant Human Resource guidelines by the respective Boards of Directors of KETRACO, GDC and EPRA," Wandayi said.

The CS expressed confidence in the newly appointed leaders, saying they are expected to play a critical role in advancing the government's agenda for the energy and petroleum sector.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.