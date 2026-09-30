Energy CS OPIYO WANDAYI appoints new heads for KETRACO, GDC and EPRA

Wednesday,
September 30, 2026 - Energy and Petroleum Cabinet Secretary
Opiyo Wandayi has announced the appointment of new chief executives to lead the
Kenya Electricity Transmission Company Limited (KETRACO), the Geothermal Development
Company Limited (GDC), and the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority
(EPRA).
In a statement issued on Wednesday, September 30, Wandayi named Tom
Odhiambo Imbo as the new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of
KETRACO.
Stephen Kipsang Busieney was appointed Managing Director and Chief
Executive Officer of GDC, while Edward Mwirigi Kinyua was named the new
Director General of EPRA.
According to the Cabinet Secretary, the appointments were approved
in line with the legal provisions governing State corporations and institutions
within the energy sector.
Wandayi stated that the appointments were made pursuant to the
State Corporations Act, the Companies Act, and the Energy Act, which provide
the framework for the recruitment and appointment of senior officials in the
sector.
He noted that the three appointments followed competitive
recruitment processes undertaken by the respective boards of directors of
KETRACO, GDC, and EPRA.
"The appointments, which take effect immediately, are a
culmination of rigorous recruitment processes undertaken in accordance with the
applicable laws and relevant Human Resource guidelines by the respective Boards
of Directors of KETRACO, GDC and EPRA," Wandayi said.
The CS expressed confidence in the newly appointed leaders, saying they are expected to play a critical role in advancing the government's agenda for the energy and petroleum sector.
The
Kenyan DAILY POST.
0 Comments