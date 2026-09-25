She looks traumatized! Netizens react to a video of a prominent preacher gushing over his wife in church! This woman is going through a lot (Watch Video)





Friday, September 25, 2026 - A video of a prominent preacher gushing over his wife has sparked an online buzz, with many discussing his wife’s body language.

In the video, the Man of God, who has a huge following, is seen holding his wife and professing his love for her as church members cheer.

However, the woman appears shaken and deep in thought as her husband continues praising her for being a great partner.

“I can’t afford to lose you,” the preacher says as his followers erupt in joy.

Despite the sweet words, his wife remains unmoved, sparking speculation on social media.

“She's in pain, and at the same time putting up a face.

"Sad thing is, there are women there praying and tapping into this.

"Her body recognizes the trauma, that's why she's stiff,” a social media user reacted.

“Her body language seems like it’s that event she heard the words ‘I love you’ from him for the first time,” another user added.

Watch the trending video and different reactions from social media users.



