January Vs September! Kenyan Slay Queen shows how her life turned for the worse after being involved in an accident - Now confined to a wheelchair (PHOTOs and VIDEO)







Friday, September 25, 2026 - A young Kenyan lady has touched many online after sharing photos showing how her life turned for the worse within a few months.

In January this year, she was full of life, slaying and enjoying life, unaware of what would follow months later.

She was involved in an accident that left her bedridden and confined to a wheelchair.

Her emotional story, highlighted through photos, shows how unpredictable life can be.

See the trending photos.

Here is a video explaining what happened to her

The Kenyan DAILY POST.