Meru men who travelled to Mombasa for the first time surprised to see LADIES selling “MECHI” along the streets like tomatoes (WATCH)





Sunday, September 27, 2026 - A group of men who travelled to Mombasa for the first time recorded a video of women standing along the streets at night, selling “mechi” and approaching passersby.

The ladies stand near entertainment joints and target men looking for quick paid encounters.

The men appeared surprised by what they saw and recorded the video before sharing it online, sparking reactions.

Watch the video.

Less traveled Wameru surprised to see women selling maku in the streets of mombasa pic.twitter.com/cSU7JtN8uF — Kash Bior (@kash_Bior) September 26, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.