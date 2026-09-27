DRAMA as Kenyan LADY confronts her LESBIAN lover over cheating - VIDEO





Sunday, September 27, 2026 - A lady caused drama after snooping through her lover’s phone and caught her cheating, leading to a confrontation.

In the video, the lady is seen angrily confronting her lover, demanding to know why she had cheated on her.

“Ulikua unafikira sitawahi kupata,” she is heard saying as tensions escalate.

She reportedly went through her lover's phone while she was in the bathroom and stumbled upon the messages.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.