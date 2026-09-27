Come to my place - A drunk Kenyan lady tries to seduce a Mzungu in Thailand after he offered her a ride but he declines her advances (WATCH)





Sunday, September 27, 2026 - A video has emerged showing the moment a Kenyan lady living in Bangkok, Thailand, tried to seduce a Mzungu, only for him to turn down her advances.

The man was riding his motorbike when he spotted the lady in a secluded area, appearing confused and intoxicated.

He offered her a ride and dropped her off at her apartment.

After being dropped off, she tried to seduce him, asking for his phone number and inviting him to her apartment.

However, the man politely declined her advances.

Watch the video.



