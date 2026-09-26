Kipii Hakiheshimu Stepfather - VIDEO of a little boy appearing to disrespect his stepdad during a photoshoot sparks a buzz! Never marry a single mother


Saturday, September 26, 2026 - Netizens have reacted to a video of a little boy appearing to disrespect his stepfather during a photoshoot.

The young man married a single mother, who is currently pregnant, and the couple went for a photoshoot.

However, the boy’s actions during the photoshoot have sparked an online buzz, with some people claiming that he knows the man is not his biological father.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST. 

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