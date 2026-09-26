Kipii Hakiheshimu Stepfather - VIDEO of a little boy appearing to disrespect his stepdad during a photoshoot sparks a buzz! Never marry a single mother





Saturday, September 26, 2026 - Netizens have reacted to a video of a little boy appearing to disrespect his stepfather during a photoshoot.

The young man married a single mother, who is currently pregnant, and the couple went for a photoshoot.

However, the boy’s actions during the photoshoot have sparked an online buzz, with some people claiming that he knows the man is not his biological father.

Watch the video.

Stepfathers hukapitia,that small boy knows his real father usually come around😂💔. pic.twitter.com/oXexTVgSvW — Eng.Kogi🔨 (@John63681549) September 25, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.