Lady accuses her Gen-Z househelp of trying to snatch her husband - Baba Mose Anakula Mfanyi Kazi (PHOTOs & VIDEO)





Saturday, September 26, 2026 - A lady has taken to social media to rant and accuse her husband of having a romantic affair with their househelp.

According to the disgruntled woman, she has been married for 10 years, but lately, her husband has been acting suspiciously, and she now believes that he is having a romantic relationship with their househelp.

She claims that he is even absconding his parental duties and narrated an incident where she asked him to accompany her to the hospital after their child fell ill, but he refused, choosing to remain in the house with their maid.





Watch the video.

Women are very delulu,accept the genz househelp as the second wife or move out😂😂💔. https://t.co/HMbenPAqCa pic.twitter.com/jBMrJi2sv5 — Eng.Kogi🔨 (@John63681549) September 25, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.