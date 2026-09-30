Kikuyu lady, LEAH GITAU, shares video of estranged husband turning violent and throwing out household items as their little daughter watched helplessly





Wednesday, September 30, 2026 - A lady identified as Leah Gitau has opened up about her past marriage, revealing that her estranged husband was abusive.

Leah shared a video of her former husband turning violent during a domestic dispute and throwing out some of the household items she had bought using chama money, as their little daughter watched helplessly.

According to Leah, her ex-husband was both abusive and a dangerous womanizer.

She eventually walked out of the toxic marriage.

“Some of us mkituona single, don’t judge,” Leah said, explaining that her experience in marriage influenced her decision to embrace a single life.

Watch the video.



