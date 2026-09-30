Kikuyu lady, LEAH GITAU, shares video of estranged husband turning violent and throwing out household items as their little daughter watched helplessly

Wednesday, September 30, 2026 - A lady identified as Leah Gitau has opened up about her past marriage, revealing that her estranged husband was abusive.
Leah shared a video of her former husband turning violent
during a domestic dispute and throwing out some of the household items she had
bought using chama money, as their little daughter watched helplessly.
According to Leah, her ex-husband was both abusive and a
dangerous womanizer.
She eventually walked out of the toxic marriage.
“Some of us mkituona single, don’t judge,” Leah said,
Watch the video.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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