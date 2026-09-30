Kazi Ya Watchman Si Rahisi - See how this man gave a security guard a hard time at a business premises! Blows nearly exchanged (VIDEOs)





Wednesday, September 30, 2026 - A man was captured on camera in a heated dispute with a watchman at a business premises after he was warned against hawking within the premises.

The guard approached the man politely and asked him to respect the rules and regulations set by the management.

However, tensions escalated as the man confronted the guard and issued threats, with blows nearly exchanged.

Social media users have defended the security guard after the videos surfaced, noting that he was simply carrying out his duties.

Watch the videos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.