Bold lady moves to the stage and shakes NYASH for the public during RUTO’s tour of Kilifi (VIDEO)







Wednesday, September 30, 2026 - A lady stole the show during President William Ruto’s tour of Kilifi after she stepped onto the stage and unleashed hot dance moves, leaving members of the public entertained.

The incident happened as comedian Chipukeezy, who emcees state events, was hyping the public before President Ruto’s arrival at the venue.

In the video, the well-endowed lady is seen confidently moving to the stage and shaking her Nyash vigorously while dancing to the famous Adhiambo C song by Deux Vultures.

The crowd couldn’t help but cheer her on as she danced.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.