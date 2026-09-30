A MAN disguised as a LADY caught red-handed - He had been preying on unsuspecting men in bars (VIDEO)







Wednesday, September 30, 2026 - A cunning man had been disguising himself as a woman and camping in bars to prey on unsuspecting men before he was eventually caught.

The suspect dressed in female clothing and applied makeup before hopping from one bar to another, targeting drunk male patrons.

He would then lure them to lodgings, where he robbed them mercilessly.

His proverbial forty days finally arrived after some patrons got wind of his behaviour and confronted him.

In the video, the suspect is seen being interrogated after being caught, bringing his cunning behaviour to an end.

Watch the video here: Link>>>

The Kenyan DAILY POST.