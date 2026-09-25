An insider reveals more details of PRINCE INDAH’s upcoming ceremony as he plans to marry his side-chick-turned baby mama, EFFIE OSANO - Nguo Zimeanza Kushonwa





Friday, September 25, 2026 - Popular Ohangla singer Prince Indah is well underway with plans to marry a second wife, with sources describing the arrangements as being at an advanced stage.

The insider, who is dating one of the members of Prince Indah’s ‘boys club’, revealed that Indah is set to hold a ceremony in December and officially marry Effie Osano as his second wife.

The ceremony’s outfits are reportedly being designed by Bolo Bespoke, a top city fashion designer and a close friend of Prince Indah.

Prince Indah had kept Effie as a side chick before their relationship grew, and it has now culminated in plans for marriage.

Indah married his first wife, Winnie Nyamigori, before fame and money.

Winnie is credited with sticking with him through thick and thin, even after his private photos with another side chick leaked online a few years back.

Below is a message from an insider on the upcoming ceremony and photos of Effie.





























The Kenyan DAILY POST.