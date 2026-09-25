An insider reveals more details of PRINCE INDAH’s upcoming ceremony as he plans to marry his side-chick-turned baby mama, EFFIE OSANO - Nguo Zimeanza Kushonwa

Friday, September 25, 2026 - Popular Ohangla singer Prince Indah is well underway with plans to marry a second wife, with sources describing the arrangements as being at an advanced stage.
The
insider, who is dating one of the members of Prince Indah’s ‘boys club’,
revealed that Indah is set to hold a ceremony in December and officially marry
Effie Osano as his second wife.
The
ceremony’s outfits are reportedly being designed by Bolo Bespoke, a top city
fashion designer and a close friend of Prince Indah.
Prince
Indah had kept Effie as a side chick before their relationship grew, and it has
now culminated in plans for marriage.
Indah
married his first wife, Winnie Nyamigori, before fame and money.
Winnie is
credited with sticking with him through thick and thin, even after his private
photos with another side chick leaked online a few years back.
Below is a message from an insider on the upcoming ceremony and photos of Effie.
The
Kenyan DAILY POST.
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